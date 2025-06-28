The GOP-controlled Senate added language to Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill (BBB) reducing the $200 tax on suppressors and short-barrel firearms to zero.

The language is on page 491 of the BBB.

On Saturday the NRA posted to X: “The Senate has released final bill text of the One, Big, Beautiful Bill, which reduces the making and transfer tax to $0 for suppressors and short-barreled firearms.”

The National Association for Gun Rights noted that although the tax is removed, “NFA registration is still required.” (Earlier language in the Senate BBB completely removed suppressors and short-barrel rifles from NFA taxation and registration, but Breitbart News reported that the Senate’s parliamentarian rejected the inclusion of that language.)

Breitbart News spoke with the Citizens Committee for the Right to Keep and Bear Arms chairman, Alan Gottlieb, who commented on the new language, saying, “We are happy to get rid of the tax, even though it is not the total solution we wanted.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a member of Gun Owners of America, and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.