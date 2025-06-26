Shortly after midnight Friday, “Sen. Jeff Merkley (D.) announced the NFA provision did not comply with the Byrd Rule,” according to The Reload.

Merkley noted that the Senate Parliamentarian had informed him that Section 70436 of the reconciliation bill — the section focused on removing the $200 tax on suppressors and short-barrel rifles — “would be subject to a 60-vote threshold if [it remains] in the bill.”

Gun Owners of America (GOA) reacted to the news by posting to X, “The Senate Parliamentarian has decided the language to remove NFA taxes & registration requirements have FAILED the Byrd Rule! GOA is reviewing all options with our Congressional allies & will keep our members aware of the ongoing situation.”

The National Association for Gun Rights posted, “BREAKING: The Parliamentarian just sided with the anti-gun left and ruled against SHORT & HPA. This is a gut punch — but not the end. CALL Vice President Vance and Majority Leader Thune; Demand they override the parliamentarian and include the pro gun provisions in the ‘BBB.’”

