18-Year-Old College Football Freshman Shot Dead at South Carolina Apartment Complex

Division II college football freshman Mycheal Edwards-Wallace was killed in a shooting which occurred at an apartment complex Sunday night shortly after 8 p.m.

Edwards-Wallace would have been a freshman at Newberry College in Newberry, S.C.

Live 5 WCSC reported that two people died in the shooting and identified them as 18-year-old Mycheal Edwards-Wallace and 16-year-old Edwin Cooper.

The New York Post noted that Edwards-Wallace “was an all-state, all-area, and all-region selection, playing both offensive line and defensive line at Kingstree High School (S.C.).”

Newberry football coach Todd Knight commented on Edwards-Wallace’s death, saying, “Our hearts go out to his family. It’s such a tragedy for a talented young man to be struck down at a young age. He was a good student and a great young man with a terrific personality and a bright future. We were really excited to have him as part of our team. He will always be part of our Newberry family.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a member of Gun Owners of America, and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.