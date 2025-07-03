Alleged Intruder in Stable Condition After Being Shot by Homeowner

An alleged intruder was hospitalized in stable condition after being shot by a Jefferson County, Florida, homeowner just prior to 5 a.m. Monday morning.

WCTV reported the homeowner was in the residence with his wife and child when he heard someone trying to make entry. He grabbed a gun and went to investigate and “found a man trying to get inside.”

The homeowner told the alleged intruder to leave but he “broke a window on the front door” instead, at which point the homeowner shot him.

The Tallahassee Democrat noted Jefferson County deputies arrived on scene and “found someone with a gunshot wound on the ground near the front of the house.” The wounded suspect was taken to the hospital.

Deputies learned that the homeowner had grabbed a medical kit and performed “life saving measures” on the wounded suspect prior to their arrival.

