Indianapolis: 7 Shot, Multiple Firearms Found, Numerous People Detained

A Saturday morning shooting in downtown Indianapolis left seven people shot, two of them fatally.

Authorities found multiple guns at the site and detained numerous people.

FOX 59 reported the incident occurred sometime between 1:30 and 1:45 a.m., just after a July 4th celebration ended.

The shooting victims included “three juveniles and three adults,” as well as a seventh whose age was not confirmed.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Chief Chris Bailey is urging parents to do their part in their kids’ lives. He noted that police had already made 20 arrests prior to the shooting, and were handling a fight when the shots rang out that left behind seven victims.

The Indy Star quoted Bailey saying, “Parents and guardians have got to step up. A kid is dead tonight. And we just don’t know the age of the young man down the street, still here, dead. He looks young.”

