Homeowner Shoots Alleged Burglar Dead During 911 Call

A Phoenix, Arizona, homeowner shot and killed an alleged burglar while on a 911 call with police shortly before 8 a.m. Sunday.

Phoenix 10 reported the homeowner told police the alleged burglar, 25-year-old Kwame Hightower, entered the backyard then tried to force entry into the home.

Police said, “While on the phone with the 9-1-1 operator, the homeowner shot the man while he was in the backyard.”

AZ Central noted police found Hightower’s body upon arriving on scene.

The homeowner was taken into custody then released after being interviewed by police.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a member of Gun Owners of America, and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.