Ex-Democrat National Committee Vice Chair David Hogg’s first PAC-backed candidate got trounced in a special election in Arizona Tuesday night.

With 77 percent of the vote counted, the New York Times noted that Hogg’s candidate, Gen Z’s Deja Foxx, had 21.1 percent of the vote while the winner, Adelita Grijalva, had 62 percent.

Foxx lost handily in every Arizona county for which results were posted.

FORBES summed up the results by writing, “Adelita Grijalva Beats Gen Z Content Creator Deja Foxx To Win Arizona Democratic House Primary.” The Western Journal noted that Foxx went “down in flames.”

Foxx was the face of Hogg’s “plan to meddle in the party’s primaries to get more young, far-left activists involved.” Grijalva is the daughter of Arizona Rep. Raúl Grijalva (D).

Rep. Grijalva’s March 13, 2025, death led to the special election which his daughter won Tuesday night.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a member of Gun Owners of America, and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.