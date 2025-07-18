David Hogg Doubles Down Against Democrat Party After His Candidate Loses

David Hogg doubled down on his criticism of the Democrat Party after his PAC-backed candidate lost in Arizona’s special election Tuesday.

Breitbart News reported that with 77 percent of the vote counted, the New York Times noted that Hogg’s candidate, Gen Z’s Deja Foxx, had 21.1 percent of the vote while the winner, Adelita Grijalva, had 62 percent.

The Western Journal said that Foxx went “down in flames.”

Foxx was the face of Hogg’s “plan to meddle in the party’s primaries to get more young, far-left activists involved.” Grijalva is the daughter of Arizona Rep. Raúl Grijalva (D).

Rep. Grijalva’s March 13, 2025, death led to the special election which his daughter won Tuesday night.

On Thursday, two days after the election, Hogg posted to X:

The Democratic Party’s approval rating is one of the lowest it has ever been. It’s beyond time for do-nothing Democrats to get out. If you can’t see the problem, you ARE the problem. Healthy competition in our primaries is an asset to be utilized – not a liability to be managed.

Hogg is a staunch gun control proponent and the ex-Democrat National Committee vice chair.

