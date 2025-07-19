Ex-UFC fighter Diego Sanchez was arrested Thursday after allegedly firing a gun from a moving vehicle as he passed a crash on I-40.

TMZ Sports reported that the incident occurred in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Police pulled over the vehicle in which 43-year-old Sanchez was riding and he admitted having a gun but denied firing the shot. However, the driver of the vehicle told police Sanchez shot as they passed the crash.

Police searched the vehicle and “found three rounds on the passenger side and the weapon in the back pocket of the driver’s seat.”

KOB 4 quoted the driver of the vehicle in which Sanchez was riding, saying, “He rolls down the window and is like, ‘I love you! I love you! I love you 505!’ and pulls off some rounds.”

Sanchez faces charges of shooting from a motor vehicle and “negligent use of a deadly weapon.”

On Friday a judge ordered that Sanchez be held in custody with no bond as the case continues.

Sanchez is a UFC Hall of Famer and won the first season of “The Ultimate Fighter.”

