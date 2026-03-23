Amputee Cornhole Player Accused of Murder

A quadruple amputee cornhole player has been accused of murder in Maryland.

Dayton James Webber, 27, has been accused of shooting and killing a fellow 27-year-old, Bradrick Michael Wells, after a heated argument.

According to police, Webber shot Wells while the latter was riding in the passenger’s side seat of a vehicle that Webber was driving. Webber then allegedly turned to two passengers in the back seat of the Tesla SUV and asked them to help pull Wells from the vehicle.

They refused and exited the vehicle. Webber then drove off with the deceased Wells still in the passenger’s side seat.

Wells’ body was later found in a yard on Newport Church Road in Charlotte Hall, MD.

Police apprehended Webber at a hospital in Charlottesville, Virginia. He was extradited to Maryland, where he will face charges of murder in the first and second degree, as well as other charges.

What is unclear to authorities is how Webber, a lifelong quadruple amputee who had his limbs removed after birth due to a blood infection, was able to drive the vehicle or shoot someone.

“It’s early in the investigation, but there’s no evidence to suggest anyone else was involved in the shooting and that he acted alone,” said Diane Richardson, Charles County Sheriff’s Office, via Fox 5.

Webber is a professional cornhole player in the American Cornhole League.