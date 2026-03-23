An Air Canada flight crashed into a Port Authority vehicle at LaGuardia Airport on Sunday night, causing severe damage to the front of the aircraft.

The collision reportedly occurred around 11:38 p.m. ET, a spokesperson for the New York City Fire Department confirmed, per CNN.

The plane was Air Canada flight 8646, operated by regional carrier Jazz, according to the flight tracking site FlightRadar24. The CRJ-900 aircraft, currently manufactured by Mitsubishi, seats about 76 passengers. The flight took off from Montreal Trudeau International Airport shortly after 10:30 p.m. ET and landed at LaGuardia about one hour later, according to FlightRadar24.

Audio recordings from the incident featured air traffic control granting permission to the Port Authority truck to cross a runway just moments before urging the truck to stop as the collision occurs.

“JAZZ 646, I see you collided with the vehicle. Just hold position. I know you can’t move. Vehicles are responding to you now,” an air traffic controller is heard saying.

Photos and videos from the scene showed severe damage to the front of the aircraft, with cables and debris hanging from a mangled cockpit.

Nearby, a damaged emergency vehicle lay on its side.

Videos began circulating on social media:

Authorities have not yet released the extent of the damage or indicated if any injuries were sustained in the crash.

The Federal Aviation Administration’s National Airspace System website has also reported that LaGuardia is closed.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the incident.