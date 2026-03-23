Meth-Smoking Illegal Alien Accused of Slitting Woman’s Throat in Salt Lake City

An illegal alien is accused of choking a woman and then slitting her throat while he was high on meth in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Jesus Alejandro Ramirez-Padilla, a 30-year-old illegal alien from Mexico, has been arrested and charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault, among other charges.

According to police, Ramirez-Padilla was smoking meth with a woman when he began thinking about murdering someone. The illegal alien allegedly told police that he decided he would try to kill the woman.

Police allege that Ramirez-Padilla choked the woman from behind until she fell on the ground. The illegal alien allegedly continued choking the woman before slashing her throat more than once. The woman, found by police in an alley, was rushed to a nearby hospital and is recovering from her injuries.

This week, Border Hawk News exclusively confirmed with Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials that Ramirez-Padilla is an illegal alien got-away who crossed the southern border at an unknown time and place.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has lodged a detainer against Ramirez-Padilla, asking Salt Lake City officials to turn the illegal alien over to their custody if he is released from jail at any time.

“Jesus Alejandro Ramirez-Padilla is a dangerous criminal illegal alien who violently strangled and slit a woman’s throat multiple times,” DHS’s Lauren Bis said in a statement. “We are calling on politicians to not release this barbaric criminal from jail and into American neighborhoods. This criminal illegal alien has no place in American communities.”

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.