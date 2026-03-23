WATCH: John Daly ‘Bellyflops’ Down Steep Slope During Golf Event

Golf legend John Daly self-described as a “jackass” after taking a spill down a hill at the Cologuard Classic in Tucson, Arizona, on Sunday.

Daly, 59, appeared uninjured, which is quite fortunate given how brutal the fall looked.

“Bellyfloppin’ in the desert ️ ️‍♂️ true buddy sliding in to save—> @joelcooleymusic,” Daly wrote in his Instagram post, referencing his caddie, Joel Cooley, who immediately went down the hill to assist him.

Over the video, Daly wrote, “On today’s episode of jacka**.”

The two-time major winner finished 6-under par, which tied him for 29th on the final day of the Cologuard Classic on Sunday.

While Daly certainly had a successful professional golf career, he earned himself even more fame for his long beard, smoking cigarettes during play, and generally being one of the more entertaining figures in the sport. Daly certainly didn’t intend to entertain by taking a spill down a hill, but even in this, he seems to have found a way to give people a laugh.

Daly is still quite active as a golfer. He regularly competes on the Champions Tour, which features players aged 50 and above.