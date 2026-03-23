Trump Rejects John Thune’s Proposal to Fund DHS Without ICE

President Donald Trump reportedly rejected Senate Majority Leader John Thune’s (R-SD) proposal to cut a deal with Democrats to fund the Department of Homeland Security without funding for Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Punchbowl News reported that on Sunday, Thune shared the proposal to Trump with the caveat that ICE could be funded down the line through reconciliation. The outlet reported:

Democrats wouldn’t get some of their chief demands — banning masks for federal agents or requiring judicial warrants — if reconciliation were used. Plus, TSA agents would get their paychecks and the security-line madness at airports would end. But Trump said no, according to multiple sources. The president wants Republicans to stay in D.C. and keep fighting with Democrats over DHS funding and the SAVE America Act, the GOP’s voter ID and proof-of-citizenship bill. Not only that, Trump warned that he’d publicly slam Senate Republicans if they left town for the upcoming recess. Trump also said he’d invite all the GOP senators and their families for Easter dinner at the White House. Some Republicans took that as a threat, not a reward. [Emphasis original.]

Trump took to Truth Social Sunday night to emphasize he is against cutting a deal with Democrats.

“I don’t think we should make any deal with the Crazy, Country Destroying, Radical Left Democrats unless, and until, they Vote with Republicans to pass “THE SAVE AMERICA ACT,” he wrote.

He called for bundling the SAVE America Act with DHS funding:

It is far more important than anything else we are doing in the Senate, and that includes giving these same terrible people, the Dems (who are to blame for this mess!), a Five Billion Dollar cut in ICE funding, a deal which, even when disguised as something else, is unacceptable to me and the American people — UNLESS it includes their approval of Voter I.D., (with picture!), Citizenship to Vote, No Mail-In Voting (with exceptions), All Paper Ballots, No Men In Women’s Sports, and No Transgender MUTILIZATION of our precious children. Put it all together, and also, let Leader Thune clearly identify those few “Republicans” that are Voting against AMERICA. They will never be elected again! In other words, lump everything together as one, and VOTE!!! Kill the Filibuster, and stay in D.C. for Easter, if necessary.

Thune’s proposal comes as Transportation Security Administration (TSA) wait times at airports have spiked sharply amid the DHS shutdown.