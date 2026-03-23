Trump Tells Reporters Talks with Iran Have Been ‘Very Strong’: ‘We Have Major Points of Agreement’

President Donald Trump said Monday that discussions with Iran have been “very, very strong” when asked about Tehran denying conversations that could lead to ending the war.

Before departing Palm Beach, Florida, for Tennessee, where he was set to participate in a Memphis Safe Task Force Roundtable, the president fielded questions from reporters. One reporter asked about Iran denying his claims of “productive” talks with Tehran.

“Well, they’re going to have to get themselves better public relations people. We have had very, very strong talks. We’ll see where they lead,” he said.

“We have… major points of agreement, I would say, almost all points of agreement, perhaps that hasn’t been conveyed; their communication, as you know, has been blown to pieces. They were unable to talk to each other, but we’ve had very strong talks,” he added.

Trump said Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner led talks on the U.S. side.

“They went, I would say, perfectly. I would say that if they carry through with that, it will end up that problem, that conflict, and I think it will end it very, very substantially. We have very much in mind our partners in the Middle East. We’ve had great relationships with a lot of them,” he said.

Trump said talks began Sunday and carried into the evening. The president announced Monday morning, before the gaggle with reporters, that there will be a five-day pause on the United States’s bombing of Iran’s power plants and energy infrastructure.

“They want very much to make a deal. We’d like to make a deal too,” he told reporters. “We’re going to get together today by probably phone… But we’ll at some point, very, very soon, meet.”

“We’re doing a five-day period. We’ll see how that goes, and if it goes well, we’re going to end up with settling this. Otherwise, we just keep bombing our little hearts out,” he added.