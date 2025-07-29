NYPD officer Didarul Islam, who was slain in Monday’s Manhattan attack, was a 36-year-old father of two, and his wife was pregnant with a third child.

ABC 7 NY noted that “Islam is an immigrant from Bangladesh” and had been with the NYPD for three and a half years.

He was working off-duty but wearing his uniform when the 27-year-old Las Vegas man allegedly opened fire on Monday. He was one of four people killed in the attack.

The New York Times reported that Islam was part of the Bronx community, where “a sense of quiet gloom had settled over the station house and the surrounding block.”

NYC Mayor Eric Adams (D) praised Islam, saying, “He loved this city, and everyone we spoke with stated he was a person of faith and a person that believed in God and believed in living out the life of a godly person. He embodies what the city is all about.”

CNN quoted NYPD police commissioner Jessica Tisch describing Islam as a man who “was doing the job that we asked him to do.”

She added, “He put himself in harm’s way, he made the ultimate sacrifice – shot in cold blood, wearing a uniform that stood for the promise that he made to this city. He died as he lived, a hero.”