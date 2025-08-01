The Abel Co. USA Theorem provides real hearing protection with minimal point of impact (POI) shift in a suppressor that looks as good as sounds and functions.

We have been hunting hogs and coyotes with a Flat Dark Earth (FDE), direct thread Theorem suppressor for about a year now, and the quality of the sound suppression is matched only by the accuracy we consistently see while shooting through the device.

The Theorem we reviewed is designed for .30 caliber, but it can also be purchased for 5.56 and other popular rounds. We have used it on a Mossberg Patriot Predator (6.5 Creedmoor) in Texas and a Sig Sauer MCX Virtus Patrol (.300 Blackout) in Arizona, and with both rifles the result was the same: real hearing protection and consistent, spot-on accuracy. And at just over ten ounces, all of Theorem’s qualities come to the hunter without messing up the balance of the rifle.

One night, while sighting in thermal scopes, we let others take turns shooting the Theorem/Mossberg Patriot combo and the guide was quick to ask the brand of the suppressor and to comment on how well it worked. (The hogs could not be reached for comment, as they never heard the rounds coming.)

We plan to hunt deer with the Theorem/Mossberg Patriot combo in Kentucky this fall.

The Theorem’s suppression, minimal POI shift, and consistent accuracy are all out-workings of the craftsmanship Abel Co. USA takes pride in putting into each of their products.

On top of all the good things mentioned above, Able Co. USA stands by the Theorem with a real warranty : “You are 100% covered for manufacturing defect and accidental damage to [Abel Co. USA] products.”

It should be noted that suppressors are not just for hunters. We often keep the Theorem/Sig Sauer MCX Virtus Patrol by the bedside for home defense and have done long range shooting with the Theorem/Mossberg Patriot combo. The Abel Co. USA Theorem is up to the task in all these applications.

