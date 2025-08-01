Arizona state Rep. Quang Nguyen (R) used an X post to warn that an American citizenry devoid of guns would soon be a citizenry without freedom of speech and property rights too.

He noted that the Second Amendment “right to keep and bear arms” is the one which upholds and protects all the other freedoms enumerated in the Bill of Rights. A disarmed citizenry would put in jeopardy the ability to control one’s own property, hedged in by the Third Amendment, as well the freedom to exercise rights to privacy and security, hedged in by the Fourth Amendment.

Nguyen warned that, “A disarmed populace is more vulnerable to censorship, unlawful search and seizure, and political oppression.”

In the lead-up to the American Revolution, Britain enacted Quartering Acts which forced colonists to house British soldiers and horses of said soldiers in their homes and barns. In some instances, this turned into British soldiers commandeering the livestock and other goods owned by the colonials whose homes they overtook. The Third Amendment was adopted to ensure private property was not subjected to the whims of government in this way again.

The Fourth Amendment goes beyond mere protection of the abode to guarantee “the right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects.” The Fourth Amendment enshrines a particular security: a right to privacy.

Nguyen is contending that if Americans are ever separated from their guns, an overreaching government will also separate them from their property and any privacy, dashing all hopes of security.

