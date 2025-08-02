A manhunt continues Saturday for the Iraq War veteran suspected of shooting four people dead Friday morning in The Owl Bar in Anaconda, Montana.

Breitbart News noted that the shooting occurred around 10:30 a.m. and the suspected shooter, Michael Paul Brown, then fled the scene.

Police later found Brown’s Ford F-150 pickup truck, but there was no sign of the suspect.

BBC reported that Brown is a U.S. Army veteran who “served as an armor crewman from 2001-05, and was deployed to Iraq from 2004-05.”

Law enforcement continues to warn that Brown is presumed armed and dangerous; the Anaconda-Deer Lodge County Law Enforcement Center said, “If seen do not approach.”

Authorities are searching in mountains west of Anaconda and have advised residents to lock their doors and remain inside their homes.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a member of Gun Owners of America, and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.