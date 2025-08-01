Four Dead, Suspect at Large, Following Shooting in Montana Bar

Four people are dead and the suspected gunman is at large following a Friday morning shooting at The Owl Bar in Anaconda, Montana.

ABC News reported police are searching for Michael Paul Brown and warn that he is “believed to be armed and dangerous.” The Montana Free Press pointed to an AP report which said Brown “lived next door to the bar” where the shooting occurred.

CNN noted the shooting occurred around 10:30 a.m. but there is no word on what led up to the incident.

Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte (R) posted to X:

U.S. Rep. Ryan Zinke also used an X post to warn nearby residents: “Anyone in Anaconda should stay inside and lock their doors. Much is still unknown and the assailant is still not in custody. Heed direction from law enforcement. Stay safe.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a member of Gun Owners of America, and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.