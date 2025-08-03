Mark McCloskey was able to go to the police station and re-take possession of the rifle he held on June 28, 202o, as he and his wife, Patricia, tried to keep protesters from their home.

Breitbart News reported Mark held an AR-15 and Patricia held a pistol and they stood in front of their house as protesters marched through their neighborhood.

An investigation was opened on June 30, 2020, centered on the couple’s use of guns to protect their property. Less than a month later, police seized the AR-15 which Mark was holding on that fateful day.

Mark now has his rifle back:

Mark posted to X: “It only took 3 lawsuits, 2 trips to the Court of Appeals and 1,847 days, but I got my AR15 back! We defended our home, were persecuted by the left, smeared by the press, and threatened with death, but we never backed down.”

He told FOX News, “That gun may have only been worth $1,500 or something, and it cost me a lot of time and a lot of effort to get it back, but you have to do that. You have to let them know that you will never back down, you’ll never give up.”

Mark expects that Patricia will be able to re-take possession of her pistol this week.

