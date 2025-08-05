On August 4, 2025, former CNN anchor Jim Acosta interviewed an AI-generated video of slain parkland student Joaquin Oliver in which the AI character pushed more gun control.

Acosta opened the segment by pointing out that although Joaquin was killed in the heinous February 14, 2018, Parkland school shooting, “His parents…have created an AI version [of Joaquin] to deliver a powerful message on gun violence.”

The interview was eerie, somewhat due to the simple reality that AI is artificial by nature, but also due to the fact that the mouth of the AI-generated version of Joaquin is out of time with the words spoken throughout the segment. Moreover, the voice used by the AI-generated character fluctuates in sound.

Beyond the eeriness, the AI-generated version of Joaquin delivers standard talking points from the left’s push for more gun control. The AI-generated character tells viewers he “was taken from this world too soon due to gun violence while at school” and then pushes a solution that includes “a mix of stronger gun control laws, mental health support, and community engagement.”

The AI-generated version of Joaquin pushes for a “culture of kindness and understanding.”

Acosta echoed the AI-generated character’s push for “kindness and understanding,” then asked the AI-generated version of Joaquin to “tell us about yourself.”

The AI-generated character then responds in a high, excited voice, “I’m all about love, laughter, and living life to the fullest. I cherish my family and friends and always try to spread joy wherever I go.”

The conversation fell into a discussion of basketball, Star Wars, and the “story of hope and resilience against darkness.”

Acosta ended the interaction with the AI-generated Joaquin by saying, “God bless you.”

