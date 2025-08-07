20-Year-Old Arrested in Connection with Shooting After NBA Finals

A 20-year-old man was arrested Monday in connection with the June 22, 2025, shooting in Oklahoma City that left a 14-year-old injured after the NBA Finals.

TMZ Sports reported that police found a handgun at the scene of the incident and were able to track down the 20-year-old they believe was behind the shooting.

By testing the gun, law enforcement ascertained that it was the same gun from which shots were fired on June 22.

The 20-year-old is charged with assault and battery with a deadly weapon and reportedly “confessed to the shooting.”

Breitbart News noted that seven people were shot in a bar in Oklahoma City during an NBA playoff game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Denver Nuggets.

ABC News reported that shots rang out in the patio area at The Collective about 10:40 p.m. Seven people were hit by gunfire, four of whom were “seriously wounded.” Two other people were injured by flying glass.

