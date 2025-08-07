Minnesota Supreme Court Rules in Favor of Unserialized Guns

The Minnesota Supreme Court ruled Wednesday it is legal for state residents to possess unserialized guns because such guns are legal at the federal level.

The case is State v. Vagle.

NEWSMAX reported:

The case stemmed from a rollover car accident in February 2022 in Fridley, Minnesota. A state trooper who arrived on the scene saw a gun magazine inside the car and the driver, Logan Vagle, said he had a pistol in the vehicle and did not have a permit to carry it, according to court documents. Vagle was charged the next day with possession of a firearm without a serial number and carrying a pistol without a permit.

An Anoka County District Court dismissed the charge related to the serial number only to have a state court of appeals reverse the district court decision. The state court of appeals claimed possession of an unserialized gun was prohibited by law.

But the Minnesota Supreme Court saw it otherwise, ruling in Vagle’s favor by a 4-2 vote (one justice recused herself from the case).

Justice Paul Thissen wrote the majority opinion, noting, “Because federal law does not require a serial number on the firearm that Vagle possessed, we reverse.”

The charge against Vagle carrying a pistol without a permit is still in play and was remanded to the district court.

