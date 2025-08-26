NBC News reporters clutched their pearls and ran a story expressing surprise that National Guard troops in Washington, DC, are being armed with guns “similar to assault rifles.”

There were five reporters on the byline of the NBC News story and they collectively appeared almost amazed that National Guard troops are carrying M4 rifles with “the same capabilities as semiautomatic rifles used by law enforcement agencies.”

They also pointed out that the National Guard troops in D.C. are carrying Sig Sauer M17 handguns, admitting that the handgun and rifle are “the type of weapon[s] they are normally issued and trained on.”

In an FYI moment, the five reporters pointed out, “Police in Washington use semiautomatic handguns and rifles, as well.”

The NBC News story observed that National Guard troops are being instructed to use their weapons only as a last resort.

For example, an anonymous defense official told NBC News that National Guard troops may use their firearms only “upon reasonable belief of an imminent threat of death or serious bodily harm.” But even then, it must be clear that an attacker had the “ability and opportunity” to harm the Guard member.

