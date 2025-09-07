Man Shot Dead After Slashing Officer’s Face With Knife

A 35-year-old man was shot dead Sunday morning after slashing a female NYPD’s officer with knife and, later, allegedly lunging toward a group of officers gathered outside a housing project.

The New York Post reported that the chain of events began a 5:28 a.m., when the suspect attempted to enter the front of police precinct building but could not. He then went to the rear of the building, where he was turned away by a female officer and afterward lunged with a large knife and slashed a female officer’s face.

ABC 7 New York quoted NYPD Chief of Patrol Phillip Rivera, saying, He slashed her in the face, but then she was able to fight him off. He then ran out of the back of the precinct, and an officer deployed a taser in attempt to subdue the individual, but was not effective in subduing him. Both the initial attack and taser deployment are captured on cameras from the inside and the outside of the precinct.”

The suspect fled and other officers pursued him on foot, eventually cornering him by a housing project and ordering him to drop the knife. The suspect allegedly lunged at one of the officers and was shot multiple times. The suspect died shortly thereafter at the hospital.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a member of Gun Owners of America, and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.