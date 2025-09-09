On Monday, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) launched a Second Amendment Sales Tax Holiday on hunting firearms and ammunition that will last for the remainder of the year.

DeSantis’ executive office issued a press release dated September 8, 2025, which said, “Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced a brand-new Florida Second Amendment Sales Tax Holiday, which will run from Monday, September 8, through Wednesday, December 31, 2025.”

The Florida Department of Revenue listed the hunting items covered by the Sales Tax Holiday:

Ammunition

Firearms

Firearm accessories: Charging handles, cleaning kits, holsters, pistol grips, sights or optics, stocks

Bows

Crossbows

Bow and crossbow accessories: arrows, bolts, quarrels, quivers, releases, sights or optics, wrist guards

A number of camping and fishing supplies are exempt from sales tax for the rest of the year as well.

DeSantis commented, “We’re committed to helping Floridians keep more of their hard-earned money, and the Second Amendment Sales Tax Holiday is one way to do that.”

He added, “Florida is a great state for outdoor adventure and exercising your Second Amendment rights, and we’re working to keep it that way.”