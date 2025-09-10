Lefties Run to Social Media, Mock Charlie Kirk for Opposing Gun Control

Shortly after news broke about Charlie Kirk being shot, leftists flooded social media mocking him for opposing gun control.

For example, @doctorjohn_MD pointed to an April 6, 2023, Newsweek article in which Kirk opposed gun control and added the text, “I saw the video of him getting shot up close. He isn’t surviving this. The blood loss was devastating and instantaneous. Charlie Kirk will die without understanding we wanted gun control to save his shitty hate-mongering life too.”

Another X user posted:

Another X user wrote, “He fought so hard for the guns. Thoughts and prayers.”

Yet another X user pointed to a 2022 tweet from Kirk, wherein Kirk wrote, “Do not give an inch on gun control.” After news broke of Kirk being shot, the same X user wrote, “If only….we had gun control.”

Sadly, Kirk succumbed to his wounds. The shooting was an assassination.

