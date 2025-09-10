VIDEO: Reported Suspect in Shooting of Charlie Kirk

UPDATE: The New York Times reports that police have determined that a person who was taken into custody after the shooting was not actually the shooter, according to Scott Trotter, a university spokesman. The university had earlier said a suspect was in custody.

Original article continues below.

Breitbart News reported that Charlie Kirk was shot Wednesday during a speaking event at Utah Valley University and video of the alleged shooting suspect emerged shortly thereafter.

Megan Basham reported that “suspect is in custody” then used another X post to share video of the alleged suspect:

Attorney General Pam Bondi used an X post to announce that FBI and ATF were on scene and to ask everyone to “pray for Charlie.”

FBI director Kash Patel posted to X:

Details remain scant.

This is a developing story.

