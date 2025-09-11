Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D) described the assassination of Charlie Kirk as “horrific,” then pushed for more gun control, according to The Hill.

Speaking to reporters, Ocasio-Cortez said, “This is horrific. This is awful.”

She then said, “Are we going to do something, or are we going to argue over rhetoric? That is my question about this. We have to pass gun safety legislation and stop this.”

Ocasio-Cortez did not say what type of gun control she would like to see passed nor what new law she thinks we need against bolt action rifles.

During a Thursday morning press conference, FBI Special Agent Robert Bohls announced they had found the rifle they believed was used to assassinate Kirk. Bohls said it was a bolt action and they found it in “a wooded area.”

A bolt action rifle is popular for hunting and typically has an internal, fixed magazine, holding 4 or 5 rounds. The bolt must be manually lifted, pulled back, then pushed forward into battery, between shots, as each round must be manually loaded into the chamber.

Like a revolver, a bolt action rifle is rudimentary. What gun control would impact such rifles?

