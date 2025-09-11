The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) told reporters in Orem, Utah, on Thursday morning that they had recovered the bolt-action rifle used to assassinate conservative youth leader Charlie Kirk the day before.

Special Agent Robert Bohls also said that it had been able to track the movements of the “college age” suspect onto the campus at 11:52 a.m. and onto a roof near Kirk’s event, and off campus into a nearby neighborhood after the shooting at 12:20 p.m.

Authorities also said that they had recovered palm prints and foot impressions left by the suspect, and that the weapon had been found hidden in “a wooded area” nearby. Bolt-action rifles are popular for hunting.

Separately, there was an unconfirmed report via conservative pundit Steven Crowder of “anti-fascist,” pro-transgender writing on ammunition recovered near the site.

Bohls also made clear that investigators also found “footwear imprints, a palm print, and forearm imprint” that will be analyzed.

