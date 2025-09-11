Naval Academy on Lockdown: Police Respond to ‘Reports of Threats’

The Naval Academy is on lockdown as police search through the base in response to “reports of threats,” according to WBAL-TV.

UPDATE: WBAL-TV reports that Gov. Wes Moore’s (D-MD) office indicates “there is no credible threat to the U.S. Naval Academy.”

A statement from the Naval Academy said:

Naval Support Activity Annapolis, in coordination with local law enforcement, is currently responding to reports of threats made to the Naval Academy. The base is on lockdown out of an abundance of caution. This is a developing situation and we will provide updates as they become available.

WBFF noted that officials said the lockdown was “out of an abundance of caution.”

Rep. Mike Collins (R) posted to X:

Overall details remain scant.

