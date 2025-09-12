CNN cited sources Friday morning indicating they told them the alleged assassin was located after “[confessing] to his father that he was the shooter.”
In live reports, FOX News said it is unclear whether “the suspect who has been arrested” is the same individual seen in the photos and videos posted by the FBI.
The Daily Mail reported that the suspect currently under arrest is 22-years old.
Breitbart News noted President Trump appeared on FOX & Friends earlier Friday morning and said “someone very close” to the Charlie Kirk assassination suspect turned him in and “we have him.”
