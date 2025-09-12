President Donald Trump told Fox & Friends on Friday morning “someone very close” to the Charlie Kirk assassination suspect turned him in and “we have him.”
Breitbart News quoted Trump saying it was “with a high degree of certainty” the Kirk assassin is now in custody.
The FBI released sets of photos of the person of interest in the assassination twice on Thursday, once in the morning and again in the evening.
The agency made clear they were seeking the “public’s help.”
The New York Post quoted Trump speaking on FOX & Friends, saying, “Somebody who was very close to him turned him in.”
He added, “I think we’re in great shape,” according to NBC News.
Trump praised the work of law enforcement in pursuing the individual.
