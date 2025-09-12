Utah Gov. Spencer Cox Announces Arrest of Charlie Kirk’s Alleged Assassin: ‘We Got Him’

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox (R) opened a Friday morning press conference by saying, “We got him,” and noting that Tyler Robinson was in custody as the shooting suspect in the Charlie Kirk assassination.

Cox said, “On the evening of September 11, a family member of Tyler Robinson reached out to a family friend who contacted the Washington County Sheriff’s Office with information that Robinson had confessed to them or implied that he had committed the incident.”

He added, “This information was relayed to the Utah County Sheriff’s Office and scene investigators at Utah Valley University.”

Cox noted that investigators “identified Robinson” via UVU surveillance video showing him “arriving on [Utah Valley University] campus in a gray Dodge Challenger at approximately 8:29 a.m. on September 10.”

Kirk was shot and fatally wounded at about 12:20 p.m. on September 10 while speaking to around 3,000 people at Utah Valley University.

The governor described the clothing Robinson was wearing on the 10th and noted it was “consistent clothing… when encountered by investigators in Washington County on September 12.”

Cox noted that one family member disclosed Robinson had become “more political in recent years.”

The family member stated there was a recent dinner — prior to September 10 — in which Robinson came to the table “and, in the conversation with another family member, Robinson mentioned that Charlie Kirk was coming to UVU.”

The family member said Robinson then explained why he “did not like [Kirk]” or his viewpoints.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a member of Gun Owners of America, and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.