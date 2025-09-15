Dan Bongino: ‘People Knew in Advance’ of Kirk Assassination Suspect’s Plan

FBI deputy director Dan Bongino told Fox News on Monday that “there appear to have been multiple warning signs” that pointed to the suspect in Charlie Kirk’s assassination prior to the shooting.

Speaking to Bill Hemmer, Bongino said, “There appear to have been multiple warning signs. There were people in [the suspect’s] network — friends and family — who had stated that he had become more political…I believe some of his co-workers stated that he had kind of detached himself when the topic of politics came up and walked away from them.”

He added that it seems “ideology had infected him and had taken over.”

Bongino referenced the note that Robinson allegedly left behind, pointing out that it “may have existed before” based on communications law enforcement has recovered.

He indicated the totality of everything makes it clear that “his target was obviously going to be Charlie and that people knew in advance.”

Bongino said investigators’ task now is to figure out, “Did they know, were they sure of this? Or did they hear this and just write it off?”

Early Monday morning, Breitbart News pointed to a report from CBS News summarizing Utah Gov. Spencer Cox’s (R) indication that Charlie Kirk’s alleged assassin “had left-leaning political beliefs and disliked Kirk.”

