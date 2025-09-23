Pennsylvania Democrats Use Attack on Officers to Pass More Gun Control

Democrats in the Pennsylvania House Judiciary Committee used the heinous attack on police officers in York County to push through more gun control Monday.

Breitbart News reported that three officers were killed and two others injured Wednesday afternoon when ambushed while attempting to serve a warrant.

PBS noted the three officers — Detective Sgt. Cody Becker, Detective Mark Baker and Detective Isaiah Emenheiser — were all the Northern York County Regional Police Department.

Just days after the attack, Democrats on the Judiciary Committee advanced four gun control bills, according to City and State PA.

One of the bills bans so-called “Glock switches,” which were not used in the attack and which are already virtually banned on the federal level via NFA/Class 3 regulations.

Another one of the gun controls would establish universal background checks–something Democrats around the country have pursued for decades–and yet another would ban “ghost guns.”

The final bill would enact a red flag law.

Democrats pushed the red flag law as a deterrent to suicides.

