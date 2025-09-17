Three Officers Shot Dead, Two Wounded in Pennsylvania

Three officers were killed and two others wounded in York County, Pennsylvania’s, Codorus Township shortly after 2:00 p.m. Eastern time.

NBC 10 Philadelphia reported that the officers were serving a warrant. The two wounded officers are in critical condition.

CNN noted that the suspect who opened fire on officers was shot and killed.

NBC News indicated the issuance of the warrant was part of “following up on a domestic investigation that began Tuesday.”

WGAL quoted Pennsylvania State Police Col. Christopher Paris saying, “I just like to say, on a very personal note, our hearts and prayers go out to them, to the families of the deceased and the families of those officers who were wounded. There are simply no words that I can offer to assuage the grief, that this community has experienced and unfortunately, will continue to experience. The grief will be unbearable, but we will bear it.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a member of Gun Owners of America, and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.