The mother of the 29-year-old alleged sniper who opened fire on Dallas ICE Wednesday morning “posted a series of anti-gun rants against Republicans” years ago, according to the New York Post.

Breitbart News noted that the shooting occurred Wednesday morning, around 6:40 a.m., leaving one victim dead and two injured.

The alleged shooter, the aforementioned 29-year-old, took his own life.

The Dallas Police Department posted to X:

On Wednesday afternoon, the New York Post reported that the 29-year-old’s mother allegedly “posted a series of anti-gun rants on Facebook aimed at Republican lawmakers just a few years ago.”

The Post pointed to a Facebook post the 29-year-old’s mother allegedly posted days after the May 24, 2022 Uvalde school shooting, blasting the lack of gun control support from Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and Sens. Ted Cruz (R) and John Cornyn (R).

She allegedly wrote: “May be you be reminded of the deaths every time you spend that precious blood money you have received from the gun lobby. Hope you think of it 100% when you attend the NRA meeting in a few days.”

She concluded the post by writing, “Why have our government officials failed us? Their lust for money and power. It is time we vote our spineless tools and bring in people who actually care about others.”

