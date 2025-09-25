Three Arrested After Youth Baseball Coach Shot While Saying Pregame Prayer on Texas Ballfield

Three people were arrested following the September 21, 2025, incident in which a youth baseball coach was shot while saying a pregame prayer with his team on the field.

The incident occurred at Ameripark youth baseball field in Katy, Texas.

KHOU reported that once the bullet struck the coach, he immediately did all he could to get this team to safety.

Houston Warriors founder Andy Baize said, “When he was struck by the bullet, his first reaction was to get down to the ground, cover his kids and get them to a safe space.”

The coach was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Waller County Sheriff’s Office sent out a media advisory on September 22, indicating their “investigation revealed that three suspects discharged firearms from a nearby pasture, in the direction of the field while a youth baseball event was taking place.”

The WCSO noted that “charges of deadly conduct and other related offenses are being pursued.”

The three suspects, all of whom have been arrested, are 23-year-old Mahmood Abdelsalam Rababah, 21-year-old Ahmad Mawed, and 27-year-old Mustafa Mohammad Matalgah.

The bond for each of the suspects is set at $100,000.

