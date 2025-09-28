A shooter is down following a Sunday morning attack on a church in Michigan and the church is ablaze with no word yet as to how the fire started.
UPDATE: During their live broadcast, FOX News reported that sources confirmed the shooter started the church fire.
ClickOnDetroit reported that there were injuries, but no reports on the extent of those injuries. And with the shooter “down,” police indicated “there is no threat to the public.”
CNN noted the incident occurred at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc.
The Grand Blanc Township Police Department pointed out “the church is actively on fire.” Police are asking people to avoid the area.
More to come…
