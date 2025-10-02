Protests erupted after Idaho’s Post Falls District school board suspended several football players for ten days and kicked them off the team for a photo taken that showed an airsoft gun.

KREM reported that the photo “allegedly depicts 2 students pointing airsoft guns at another, who was dressed in Coeur d’Alene High School clothing.”

The Post Falls Police Department says they were “made aware” of the photo September 4, and “determined no laws were broken, and no criminal charges have been filed against the students.”

However, the Spokesman Review quoted Post Falls Patrol Lt. Brian Harrison saying, “As a parent of teenagers, what I wouldn’t want to see is normalizing things like what are depicted in that photo. Especially in this day and age where you see town after town popping up with school shootings or things like that. I think that there’s a danger in normalizing something like that and being totally dismissive of it saying, ‘Hey, boys will be boys.’”

Post Falls School District board policy allows for expulsion for weapons on campus, even “simulated weapons.” The board chose a ten-day suspension and kicking the players off the team.

Parents and students protested Tuesday, noting that some of the players were seniors and are now missing their year to play football and be visible to college scouts.

The school board released a letter which said, in part, “We know the Post Falls community has questions about the recent disciplinary action taken by the board. Please know we do hear you, but by federal law, we cannot share specifics about disciplinary matters involving students.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a member of the NRA and Gun Owners of America, and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.