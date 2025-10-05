One Dead After Shootings at South Carolina State University

A woman was fatally shot and a man was shot and wounded in two separate shootings at South Carolina State University on Saturday.

Live 5 News reported the shootings occurred “during the university’s annual Homecoming celebration several hours after the football game.”

The gunfire reportedly came from Hugine Suites, a residence hall which is located on the South Carolina State University campus.

The campus was locked down for an unknown amount of time following the shootings. FOX News noted that all of Sunday’s homecoming events have been cancelled in light of the violence.

Sen. Tim Scott (R) used an X post to comment on the incident, saying, “My office is closely monitoring the situation at South Carolina State University.”

He added, “Praying for everyone’s safety on campus.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a member of the NRA and Gun Owners of America, and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.