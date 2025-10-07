Killing Fields: Over 6,200 Murders in Chicago During Last Decade

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) claims President Trump’s focus on Chicago “has nothing to do with crime” but failed to mention that the Windy City has witnessed over 6,200 murders during the last decade.

Breitbart News pulled data from the University of Chicago Crime Lab (UCCL), CNN, the Associated Press (AP), the Chicago Police Department (CPD), and the Chicago Sun-Times, showing 6,271 people were murdered in Chicago from 2016 to October 7, 2025.

Below is a breakdown of murders by year:

2016 – 764 (UCCL)

2017 – 650 (CNN)

2018 – 564 (CNN)

2019 – 490 (CNN)

2020 – 769 (AP)

2021 – 804 (CPD)

2022 – 714 (CPD)

2023 – 620 (CPD)

2024 – 573 (CPD)

2025 – 323 (Sun-Times)

Not all the murders were from shootings, although the work UCCL did on homicides in 2023 and 2024 shows the vast majority clearly were.

Moreover, earlier Tuesday, Breitbart News reported that Chicago had over 32,000 shooting victims — fatal and non-fatal combined — over the past decade as well.

Despite the bloodshed, Murphy used an X post Tuesday to say, in part, “[Trump’s focus on Chicago] has nothing to do with crime. This is an attempt to crush political dissent.”

