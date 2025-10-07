Democrats are pushing back on Trump administration claims Chicago is a “war zone” even as the evidence shows more than 32,000 people have been shot in the Windy City during the past decade alone.

Breitbart News pulled data from the Chicago Sun-Times, CNN, and the Chicago Police Department (CPD), to tally the overall numbers of shooting victims for each year, starting in 2016 and going through October 4, 2025.

The figures below include all shooting victims in our time-frame, fatal and non-fatal combined:

2016 – 4,349 (CNN)

2017 – 3,457 (CNN)

2018 – 2,876 (Sun-Times)

2019 – 2,639 (Sun-Times)

2020 – 4,090 (Sun-Times)

2021 – 4,385 (CPD)

2022 – 3,485 (CPD)

2023 – 2,876 (CPD)

2024 – 2,758 (CPD)

2025 YTD – Over 1,500

Adding the above figures together shows the total number of shooting victims to be at least 32,415.

Breitbart News reported at least 30 people were shot during the past weekend alone, five of them fatally.

According to the Chicago Tribune, over 330 people have been murdered in Chicago thus far in 2025.

Despite the violent decade of shooting victims and current tally of murders, The Hill quoted Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker (D) claiming it is the Trump administration that “[wants] to create the war zone” to justify sending in more troops.

