Everytown for Gun Safety Gave $200,000 to Jay Jones Who Texted He Wanted to Shoot GOP Lawmaker

FOX News reported that Everytown for Gun Safety gave $200,000 to Jay Jones campaign, the same Jay Jones who used text messages to “[reveal] his desire” to shoot a former GOP lawmaker.

Jones is a Democrat candidate for Virginia’s office of Attorney General.

Breitbart News pointed to an October 3 report from the National Review which found that Jones sent text messages in 2022 to Virginia House Delegate Carrie Coyner (R), entertaining a hypothetical situation in which he would shoot former Virginia Speaker of the House of Delegates Todd Gilbert and wishing death on Gilbert’s children.

Everytown for Gun Safety contributed to Jones’ campaign in August 2025.

Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen (R) mocked Everytown’s contribution:

On October 7, 2025, the Free Beacon reported that Everytown had “quietly scrubbed its website of an endorsement of Jay Jones.” Until apparently removing it, Everytown “listed Jones on its ‘Gun Sense Voter’ endorsement page.”

