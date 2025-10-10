Bond Arms ‘First Lady’ Derringer: Class, Strength, Beauty

Texas-based Bond Arms Inc., long known for building virtually indestructible firearms, has now released one of its derringers bearing the words “Class, Strength, Beauty,” in honor of First Lady Melania Trump.

The two-shot derringer is chambered in .38 Special.

On the right side of the top barrel are the words, “The First Lady,” along with the widely recognizable image of the First Lady in the navy blue brimmed hat which she wore on Inauguration Day 2025. The lower barrel on the right side is emblazoned with the aforementioned words, “Class, Strength, Beauty.”

The left side of the barrels is covered with an American flag.

“The First Lady” is fitted with B6 grips, which provide a place for the pinkie to rest, enhancing the shooter’s grip on the firearm and, therefore, enhancing control. The B6 grips also improve comfort, which, together with the added control, make it possible to shoot the derringer with confidence.

We took “The First Lady” to the Scottsdale Gun Club for extended shooting and the women who shot the gun were impressed with the manageability of a derringer chambered in .38 Special.

For anyone unfamiliar with the operation of a Bond Arms derringer firearm it should be noted that the operation is very basic. Flip a lever on the right side of the gun and that allows the barrels to rotate down, exposing the chambers and allowing two rounds to be inserted, one in each barrel. After that, the shooter rotates the barrels back to where they lock in place with the frame of the gun and the derringer is then in battery. Cock the gun, pull the trigger, and one round is fired, then cock it and pull the trigger again and the second round is fired.

Bond Arms derringers are popular as anti-carjacking tools, reliable self-defense options, and, when loaded with snake shot, as a quick resource used to control the rattlesnake population.

The rudimentary operation of the Bond Arms derringers has contributed to their popularity, as has their durability. All these attributes are present in “The First Lady,” along with the improved comfort and control provided by the B6 grips.

