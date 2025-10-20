A felon with an AR-15 in his truck was arrested Monday morning at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta airport after his family reported him for allegedly making threats to harm people.

FOX 13 reported that police were alerted to the suspect, Billy Joe Cagle of Cartersville, by his family, who called and warned that they believed he was headed to Atlanta to harm people.

Cagle entered the airport but did not have a gun with him when arrested.

Following his arrest, police searched Cagle’s vehicle and found a rifle. The rifle had one round in the chamber and 26 rounds in the magazine.

Alive 11 noted that Cagle is “charged with terroristic threats, criminal attempt to commit aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.”

