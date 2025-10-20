An accountant form Georgia is under arrest after allegedly pulling down Mark Thomas’s Trump flag, then shooting at his residence while Thomas was standing on the front porch.

The incident occurred on September 6, 2025, in Swain County, North Carolina, and the Daily Mail reported the arrest on October 20.

According to the Daily Mail, Thomas purportedly spotted Campbell slamming on his brakes and screeching to a stop after seeing the Trump flag waving from a bus on Thomas’s property.

Thereafter, Thomas watched surveillance cameras as Campbell allegedly “[emerged] from his Jeep Cherokee” wearing an “antifa-style mask” and began trying to pull the flag down.

Campbell was allegedly able to rip the flag down.

Thomas went out on his porch with a rifle and fired warning shots into the air and Campbell, who had gotten back into his Jeep, circled around and allegedly fired several rounds at the home.

WLOS noted that Campbell was arrested and “is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious injury, discharging a firearm within an enclosure to incite fear, and willful and wanton injury to personal property in connection with the…incident.”

The surveillance video showing Campbell’s alleged actions proved to be key in helping deputies make a determination in the matter — and an arrest.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a member of the NRA and Gun Owners of America, and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.