Cheerleader Dies After Sunday Morning Bonfire Shooting

An 18-year-old cheerleader in Alabama died Tuesday after clinging to life following a shooting at a bonfire early Sunday morning.

AL.com reported that the cheerleader, Kimber Mills, was shot around 12:30 a.m. in a wooded are known as The Pit.

Mills was shot in the head and her sister said, “There is no surgery that would give her a life worth living.”

WVTM noted that the alleged shooter, 27-year-old Steven Whitehead, wounded two other people as well. He was charged with three counts of attempted murder, only to have a murder charge added after Mills’ death.

FOX News pointed out that Whitehead allegedly talked with one of Mills’ girl friends, who in turn told her boyfriend. This allegedly sparked a fight between Whitehead and the boyfriend, and the shooting followed.

Mills’ heart was donated to a seven-year-old.

